Long and Raquette Lakes Holiday Craft Classes Offered

Photo of Helen Kentile from Long Lake Balsam Class, photo by Cindy BlackThe Town of Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department will be offering two Wreath and Balsam Workshops with Cindy Black. Workshops will be offered Monday, November 20th, 2017, 6 pm at the Raquette Lake School and Monday, November 27th, 2017, 7 pm at the Long Lake Town Hall at 1204 Main Street.

Project cost will depend on materials used. Balsam, tools, wire, ribbon, and decorative embellishments will be available. Participants are invited to bring their own items to add to their project. Balsam bows were collected by the Long Lake and Raquette Lake Highway Department to be used for the workshops.

Ornaments by Long Lake Parks & RecreationWalk ins are welcome but sign-ups are encouraged. Call (518) 624-3077 to reserve a spot.

On Thursday, December 7th at 7 pm there will be a Holiday Craft Class with Cindy Black at the Long Lake Town Hall, 1204 Main Street. Participants will make their own holiday angel ornaments. Class fee is based on materials used. Glue guns, materials and embellishments will be available. Sign up by calling (518) 624-3077 x 110. All ages are welcome to participate and walk ins are welcome.

Photo of Helen Kentile from Long Lake Balsam Class courtesy Cindy Black. Photo of Ornaments by Long Lake Parks & Recreation.

 


