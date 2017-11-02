The American Revolution Round Table: Hudson-Mohawk Valleys is hosting a free event on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 8 am to 4:15 pm. The Military Theaters of the American Revolution Symposium is based on the book of the same name, Theaters of the American Revolution.

Five experts on the American Revolution will discuss the Northern Theater, the Western Theater, the War at Sea, the Southern Theater, and the Middle Theater.

Speakers include: Mark Edward Lender, Emeritus Professor of History at Kean University; James Kirby Martin, Charles B. Ewing Visiting Professor of Military History, USMA, West Point; Charles Neimeyer, Director and Chief of Marine Corps History at Marine Corps University, Quantico, Virginia; Jim Piecuch, Professor of History, Kennesaw State University; and David L. Preston, Professor of History, the Citadel.

The book and other presenter books will be for sale during the symposium.

The Symposium will be held at the Schenectady County Community College located at 78 Washington Ave, Schenectady, in the Stockade Building’s Lecture Hall.

This is a free event but space is limited, to register, provide your name(s), telephone, email address, and city/state in an email to rrthudsonmohawkvalleys@gmail.com or by phone at (518) 774-5669. Click here for more details.

The Round Table and Symposium are supported by the following organizations: the Fort Plain Museum, the Friends of the Saratoga Battlefield, the Mohawk Country Association, the Pundits Military Association, the Saratoga National Historical Park, the Washington County Historical Society, and the Recreated 34th Regiment of Foot.