Monday, November 20, 2017

New Aaron Woolf Film Being Shown in Lake Placid

david and jack hallquist The fall season of the Adirondack Film Society extends into December with a new documentary by Aaron Woolf, best known in the region as the former Democratic Party candidate for Congress who was defeated by Republican Elise Stefanik in 2014.

Outside the region, Woolf is known as a filmmaker, most notably for his documentary about agribusiness, King Corn (2007) His newest documentary is Denial, about gender transition, renewable energy and climate change. Denial follows Vermont electric utility CEO David Hallquist as his company struggles with generating and delivering electricity in the face of climate change. In the process, David Hallquist reveals to his family a lifelong dream to transition to Christine Hallquist.  Hallquist’s son Derek directed the film with Woolf serving as one of the film’s producers, writers and co-creators.

 

The film will be shown Friday, December 8, at 7 pm. Woolf will introduce the film and lead a Q&A with the audience following the screening. Also scheduled for the event are the director, Derek Hallquist, who also appears frequently in the movie, and the film’s main protagonist, Christine Hallquist.

The screening will take place at the Palace Theatre, located in downtown Lake Placid at 2430 Main Street. Tickets are $10, available only at the door, cash only. For more info on this screening or to learn more about the Adirondack Film Society, contact Operations Manager Fred Balzac at (518) 523-3456 or visit their website.

Photo: David and Jack Hallquist, photo by Derek Hallquist.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs