New Aaron Woolf Film Being Shown in Lake Placid

The fall season of the Adirondack Film Society extends into December with a new documentary by Aaron Woolf, best known in the region as the former Democratic Party candidate for Congress who was defeated by Republican Elise Stefanik in 2014.

Outside the region, Woolf is known as a filmmaker, most notably for his documentary about agribusiness, King Corn (2007). His newest documentary is Denial, about gender transition, renewable energy and climate change. Denial follows Vermont electric utility CEO David Hallquist as his company struggles with generating and delivering electricity in the face of climate change. In the process, David Hallquist reveals to his family a lifelong dream to transition to Christine Hallquist. Hallquist’s son Derek directed the film with Woolf serving as one of the film’s producers, writers and co-creators.

The film will be shown Friday, December 8, at 7 pm. Woolf will introduce the film and lead a Q&A with the audience following the screening. Also scheduled for the event are the director, Derek Hallquist, who also appears frequently in the movie, and the film’s main protagonist, Christine Hallquist.

The screening will take place at the Palace Theatre, located in downtown Lake Placid at 2430 Main Street. Tickets are $10, available only at the door, cash only. For more info on this screening or to learn more about the Adirondack Film Society, contact Operations Manager Fred Balzac at (518) 523-3456 or visit their website.

Photo: David and Jack Hallquist, photo by Derek Hallquist.