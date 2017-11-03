Old Forge: Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Exhibit

View, a multi-arts center located in Old Forge, has announced the opening of Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Vol. 2. The exhibit will run through March 17, 2018.

This is the second volume of an ongoing exhibition series that explores the myths and legends of Upstate New York. Volume 2 features new work by Suzanne Firsching, John Golden, and Doug Jamieson. This exhibition will also include new works from artists participating in Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Vol. 1, Stephen Fletcher, Greg Klein and Peter Seward.

Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is $10 for non-members and free for View members. An opening reception will be held on December 1, 2017, from 5 to 7 pm.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. To learn more about View programming visit their website or call (315) 369-6411.

Painting of Rotting Jack-O-Lantern, provided.