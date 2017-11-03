Friday, November 3, 2017

Old Forge: Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Exhibit

Portrait of a Rotting Jack-O-Lantern View, a multi-arts center located in Old Forge, has announced the opening of Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Vol. 2. The exhibit will run through March 17, 2018.

This is the second volume of an ongoing exhibition series that explores the myths and legends of Upstate New York. Volume 2 features new work by Suzanne Firsching, John Golden, and Doug Jamieson. This exhibition will also include new works from artists participating in Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Vol. 1, Stephen Fletcher, Greg Klein and Peter Seward.

Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is $10 for non-members and free for View members. An opening reception will be held on December 1, 2017, from 5 to 7 pm.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. To learn more about View programming visit their website or call (315) 369-6411.

Painting of Rotting Jack-O-Lantern, provided.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


