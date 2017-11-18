Saturday, November 18, 2017

Peoples Pixel Project 2018 Getting Underway

peoples pixel projectThe Lake George Arts Project has announced the 9th Annual Peoples Pixel Project, a festival featuring original short videos. The call for entries is open to anyone living within 100 miles of Lake George, N.Y.

Entries must be received by March 1, 2018.  A screening of selected videos will take place during the spring, time and location to be determined.

K-12, and college and university students are encouraged to send their videos.

The Peoples Pixel Project was created to provide live audience exposure to professional and emerging videographers and to foster local interest and growth in the medium.

For more information and entry form contact the Lake George Arts Project, 1 Amherst Street, Lake George, NY 12845, (518) 668-2616, email mail@lakegeorgearts.org, or click here.

Photo of People Pixels Project participants provided.


