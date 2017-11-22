Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Photo Contest Looking For Winter Scenes

Just when we thought we were destined for another warm winter, we’ve gotten some snow — and ice. Perfect timing for the Adirondack Explorer’s next Views of the Park photo contest. We’re looking for your photos of winter scenes in the Adirondacks.

Post your photos to Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix 

Explorer staff will choose their favorite five photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website and highlighted in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic. Or send one from a previous year (And if you’re totally stumped by hashtags, e-mail your photo to tracy@adirondackexplorer.org with Views of the Park in the subject line).

Plus a People’s Choice

We will post the five chosen photos to Facebook and let readers vote for a “People’s Choice” to be recognized in the magazine.

And thank you to all who sent in photos for the last contest: “Wild, Wildlife.” We loved them all so much it was hard to choose. Check out the final five winners.


