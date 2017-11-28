Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Comments Sought On Adirondack Tent Site Management

Primitive Campsites in the AdirondacksThe Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments regarding proposed management guidance for the design and layout of primitive tent sites on State Lands in the Adirondack Park. The APA and DEC will accept comments until January 22, 2018.

The Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan defines a primitive tent site as “a designated tent site of an undeveloped character providing space for not more than three tents, which may have an associated pit privy and fire ring, designed to accommodate a maximum of eight people on a temporary or transient basis, and located so as to accommodate the need for shelter in a manner least intrusive on the surrounding environment.”

The proposed guidance only pertains to primitive tent sites outside of DEC Campgrounds. The guidance provides state land managers with standards for constructing, operating, and maintaining primitive tent sites.

Issues such as large groups, camping permits, size limits, facility improvements, accessibility, and regulation changes for primitive tent sites are included in the management document.

The Management Guidance on Primitive Tent Sites is available to view or download from the DEC website.

Written comments can be sent to:

McCrea Burnham
Division of Lands and Forests
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
625 Broadway, 5th Floor
Albany, New York 12233-4254

Fax: 518-402-9028
Email: adirondackpark@dec.ny.gov

The deadline for comments is January 22, 2018.

Illustration: Primitive campsites in the Adirondacks (provided by Adirondack Atlas).


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs