Comments Sought On Adirondack Tent Site Management

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments regarding proposed management guidance for the design and layout of primitive tent sites on State Lands in the Adirondack Park. The APA and DEC will accept comments until January 22, 2018.

The Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan defines a primitive tent site as “a designated tent site of an undeveloped character providing space for not more than three tents, which may have an associated pit privy and fire ring, designed to accommodate a maximum of eight people on a temporary or transient basis, and located so as to accommodate the need for shelter in a manner least intrusive on the surrounding environment.”

The proposed guidance only pertains to primitive tent sites outside of DEC Campgrounds. The guidance provides state land managers with standards for constructing, operating, and maintaining primitive tent sites.

Issues such as large groups, camping permits, size limits, facility improvements, accessibility, and regulation changes for primitive tent sites are included in the management document.

The Management Guidance on Primitive Tent Sites is available to view or download from the DEC website.

Written comments can be sent to:

McCrea Burnham

Division of Lands and Forests

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

625 Broadway, 5th Floor

Albany, New York 12233-4254

Fax: 518-402-9028

Email: adirondackpark@dec.ny.gov

The deadline for comments is January 22, 2018.

Illustration: Primitive campsites in the Adirondacks (provided by Adirondack Atlas).