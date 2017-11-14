Five Essex County Rescues Last Week

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to 5 search and rescue incidents in the past week in the Adirondacks. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people from the Adirondack backcountry.

What follows is a report, prepared by DEC, of recent missions carried out by Forest Rangers in the Adirondacks.

Essex County

Town of Keene

Search: DEC Dispatch received a call on Nov. 5 at 10:57 am, from In-Reach Services, a GPS location company, reporting a 23-year-old male from Ballston Spa in need of assistance on Algonquin Peak. The subject was concerned about the icy and windy conditions on the south side of the peak. Cell-phone contact was made with the hiker and he was advised by Forest Rangers to continue downhill toward Lake Colden and meet up with the Lake Colden caretakers, who were en route to meet him. Upon reaching the summit of Algonquin, the caretakers couldn’t locate the hiker. Four Forest Rangers were dispatched to the Adirondack Loj, and Essex County 911 placed the hiker on the north side of the peak, about .3-miles off the trail to the west. Phone communications between the hiker and Forest Rangers directed the subject to continue east to intersect the trail. Forest Rangers proceeded toward his location. At 4:15 pm, the hiker contacted Ray Brook Dispatch and confirmed he was on the trail at the Wright Peak intersection and would be continuing out to the trailhead. It was confirmed he needed no more assistance and Forest Rangers cleared the scene shortly thereafter.

Town of Schroon

Search: On Nov. 5 at 5:46 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a 55-year-old male from Crown Point who became lost while hunting near Crane Pond Road. Dispatch directed the subject to contact Essex County 911 to obtain coordinates while one Ranger responded. The subject stated he had no injuries and had started a fire to keep warm. The Ranger entered the woods and located the subject, who was then assisted back to the rest of his hunting party. The Ranger was clear at 8:25 pm.

Town of Jay

Search: On Nov. 7 at 4:36 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Essex County 911 requesting assistance for a 28-year-old male from Clarence who was lost off Jay Mountain. Essex County provided coordinates for the subject’s location. The subject stated he was well prepared for the weather and had a flashlight. One Ranger responded and made cell phone contact with the subject. The Ranger directed the subject to begin hiking out and later intercepted him on the trail. The subject was then assisted down to his vehicle.

Town of Keene

Search: On Nov. 8 at 1:58 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a request for assistance for a 50-year-old male from Niskayuna who was having difficulty navigating the Lower Wolf Jaw trail due to blow down. The subject was advised to call 911 for phone coordinates. The coordinates placed him at the junction of Lower Wolf Jaw and Hedgehog. One Forest Ranger was dispatched to the area. The subject found the trail and began heading toward the trailhead. The Ranger hiked in, located the subject, and walked with him to the trailhead.

Town of North Elba

Search: On Nov. 11 at 4:28 pm, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from New York State Police requesting assistance for a missing 17-year-old male from Central Islip. The subject was last seen entering a wooded area. Due to the poor weather conditions, three Rangers, two Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), and several State Police responded. Two Rangers located the subject in fair condition. He was mildly hypothermic due to the loss of his boots and exposure from walking in a nearby brook. He was taken out to the road, where Lake Placid EMS treated him.

