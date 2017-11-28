New Hamilton Co Marketing Manager

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has announced the addition of Beth Lomnitzer as the Hamilton County Regional Marketing Manager.

In her new part-time position, she is expected to serve as a liaison between community stakeholders, travelers, and ROOST, and support the implementation of destination marketing strategies for the county.

She has been a resident of Indian Lake for 17 years, and lives there with her husband. They raised both of their daughters in the community.

Over the years, Lomnitzer has worked for various businesses and organizations. She has been a member in community theater with both Cabin Fever Players and the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts theater program, and is a founding member and secretary of the Indian Lake Theater Board.

Additionally, she guided rafting trips with Adirondac Rafting Company, and worked at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, and the Adirondack Experience, the Museum at Blue Mountain Lake.

ROOST is the accredited destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for promoting Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties in the Adirondacks of New York. ROOST operates five offices located in Lake Placid, Crown Point, Malone, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake. For more information about ROOST visit their website.