Monday, November 27, 2017

Lake Placid Marketing Review Planned

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all interested Lake Placid area municipal leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals to attend a brief regional destination marketing review, followed by a reception, at the Conference Center at Lake Placid (third floor, Lookout Gallery), 2608 Main Street on Thursday, November 30th from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The agenda includes a presentation by ROOST staff, time for Q&A, followed by a networking opportunity with light refreshments and a cash bar.

All those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Catherine Ericson at catherine@roostadk.com.

The regional destination marketing review is one in a series that ROOST will be hosting throughout the region this fall and winter, including upcoming events in Tupper Lake on Dec. 7, in Malone on Jan. 11, in the Whiteface Region on Jan. 25, and dates to be announced in Hamilton County and Schroon Lake Region.

ROOST is the accredited destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for promoting Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties in the Adirondacks of New York. For more information about ROOST visit their website.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs