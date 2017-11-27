Lake Placid Marketing Review Planned

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all interested Lake Placid area municipal leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals to attend a brief regional destination marketing review, followed by a reception, at the Conference Center at Lake Placid (third floor, Lookout Gallery), 2608 Main Street on Thursday, November 30th from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The agenda includes a presentation by ROOST staff, time for Q&A, followed by a networking opportunity with light refreshments and a cash bar.

All those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Catherine Ericson at catherine@roostadk.com.

The regional destination marketing review is one in a series that ROOST will be hosting throughout the region this fall and winter, including upcoming events in Tupper Lake on Dec. 7, in Malone on Jan. 11, in the Whiteface Region on Jan. 25, and dates to be announced in Hamilton County and Schroon Lake Region.

ROOST is the accredited destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for promoting Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties in the Adirondacks of New York. For more information about ROOST visit their website.