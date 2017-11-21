Saranac Lake Region Branding Survey Underway

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), in cooperation with the greater Saranac Lake community, is engaged in a branding study, and is looking for stakeholders, residents, and visitors to complete an online branding survey.

“The answers will help identify a cohesive, unified brand for the Saranac Lake region,” ROOST’s Saranac Lake Regional Marketing Manager Kelly Brunette said in an announcement to the press.

According to the press announcement:

“A brand is a unique image and message that increases awareness of the community for both tourism and sustainable economic development when adopted and integrated consistently. It reflects the customer’s impression of a product, destination, or organization.

“ROOST worked with Saranac Lake community members to form the questions in the survey. It contains questions that will help find out how the region is perceived by residents and visitors. Information about the survey is being mailed to residents of the Saranac Lake region and is also being distributed via social media and by email to visitors and to those who are familiar with region, but have never visited.

“It is estimated to take 10-15 minutes to complete. Respondents are asked about their travel habits and their interest levels in winter carnivals, health and wellness activities, boating and paddling, the arts, and more. ROOST will compile the results and identify common threads and themes that will be presented at a public meeting where participation will be encouraged. The next step will be message development and brand identification.”

Respondents are eligible to win a an iPad mini 4, a $100 Visa Gift Card, Adirondack chairs or lift tickets to Whiteface Mountain.

The survey can be found here.