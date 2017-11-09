Thursday, November 9, 2017

Saranac Lake Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov 19th

Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance logoTransgender Day of Remembrance, which occurs annually on November 20th, is a day to memorialize those who have been killed or murdered as the result of transphobia (hatred or fear of transgender and gender non-conforming people). This day serves to bring attention to the continued violence and non-acceptance endured by the transgender community.

A Transgender Day of Remembrance observance will be held on Sunday November 19th from 1 to 2 pm, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 136 Main Street, Saranac Lake.

This non-denominational event is co-hosted by Adirondack Unitarian Universalist Community, First Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Saranac Lake, Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance.


