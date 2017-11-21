Stuff the Turkey, Not the Trash: Reducing Food Waste

Millions of pounds of leftover food is thrown away every year.

In 20916, the Natural Resources Defense Council estimated that Americans throw away 204 million pounds of turkey meat during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here are some tips to reduce wasted food this holiday season:

Plan ahead: Have an accurate head count to plan portions accordingly. Use Save the Food’s Guest-imator calculator to help estimate how much food you will need based on the head count and number of desired leftovers.

Cook with imperfections: Purchase imperfect produce to use in cooked dishes, such as bruised apples for apple pie.

Share: Encourage your guests to bring a container they can take leftovers home in.

Make creative leftovers: Enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers days after by creating new dishes like turkey soup or hot turkey sandwiches.

Freeze: Be realistic about the leftovers you can eat; freeze the extra that won’t last in the fridge.