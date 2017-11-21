Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Stuff the Turkey, Not the Trash: Reducing Food Waste

Millions of pounds of leftover food is thrown away every year.

In 20916, the Natural Resources Defense Council estimated that Americans throw away 204 million pounds of turkey meat during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here are some tips to reduce wasted food this holiday season:

Plan ahead: Have an accurate head count to plan portions accordingly. Use Save the Food’s Guest-imator calculator to help estimate how much food you will need based on the head count and number of desired leftovers.

Cook with imperfections: Purchase imperfect produce to use in cooked dishes, such as bruised apples for apple pie.

Share: Encourage your guests to bring a container they can take leftovers home in.

Make creative leftovers: Enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers days after by creating new dishes like turkey soup or hot turkey sandwiches.

Freeze: Be realistic about the leftovers you can eat; freeze the extra that won’t last in the fridge.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs