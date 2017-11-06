TAUNY’s Annual Balsam Wreath Sale

This holiday season, TAUNY will once again offer Adirondack Balsam Wreaths for sale. Each year, TAUNY works with naturalist and North Country Heritage Award recipient Jane Desotelle to offer handmade balsam wreaths for the holidays.

All wreaths are made to order with balsam fir and natural decorations from the woods of the Adirondack foothills. The wreaths are long-lasting, fragrant, and can usually remain on display until Spring.

Wreaths are available in three sizes and with various color options. The prices by size are $28 (small), $32 (medium), and $45 (large), and can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for additional shipping charges. Half the cost of each wreath is a tax-deductible donation to TAUNY.

Details and order forms can be found online, or at The TAUNY Center at 53 Main Street, Canton. The first order deadline is November 11 and the second is November 25. More information is available by calling (315) 386-4289 or by emailing programs@tauny.org.

The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, Downtown Canton. For more information, visit their website.

Photo: Jane Desotelle with her handmade, all-natural balsam wreaths, provided by TAUNY.