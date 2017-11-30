29th Year for Christmas in Warrensburgh Event

Christmas in Warrensburgh originally started as a one-day event for local children, but has expanded over the years to include a weekend of events and activities showcasing the old fashioned town’s historical and artistic connections.

According to Teresa Whalen, chair of Warrensburgh Beautification, Christmas in Warrensburgh is all about family and welcoming locals and visitors to the area.

“Originally the other area towns had tree-lightings that coincided. People were able to go from town to town participating in each one,” says Whalen. “That is how the date for our event naturally occurred. Our event has grown over the years and is inspired by other locations across the country.”

Though there is a Friday play performance of The Brothers Grimm Spectaculation by Don Zolidis, at the Warrensburg High School, most of the activities are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, December 2-3, 2017. Live music will accompany various events including Breakfast with Santa, an Indoor Holiday Market, a Living Nativity, and Saturday’s tree lighting ceremony.

“This is the first year that someone is signing [interpreting in American Sign language] the Blessing of the Christmas Tree,” says Whalen. “We also have open carriage rides going to different locations both days. Our town is very historical and you have a better appreciation, with a turn of the century feel, when you are either walking or in an open carriage.”

Toyland is setting up Emerson Town Hall with local artisan demonstrations, reindeer visits, pony rides, crafts, face painting, gingerbread decorating, origami, and swag making workshops. Numerous local craftsmen contribute their time and talents to Christmas in Warrensburgh making it a true community event.

Whalen said that the Indoor Holiday Market’s artisan demonstrations showcase area talent with glass blowing, candle pouring, and ornament making, while providing a central location to find unique handcrafted gifts. A special U.S. Postal Holiday Cancellation is also part of the annual event.

“We are grateful to be able to provide this event to our families and visitors free of charge,” says Whalen.” We try to enrich the event each year, changing some aspects of it while keeping all the favorite things.”

Photo of Santa at Christmas in Warrensburgh provided by Warrensburgh Beautification