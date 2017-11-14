Tyler Socash Talk: 7,000 Miles to a Wilderness Ethic

Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is partnering with the Northeast Wilderness Trust to sponsor Tyler Socash’s talk, “7,000 Miles to a Wilderness Ethic” at the Whallonsburg Grange on Friday, November 17, from 6 to 8 pm.

After years of outdoor recreation in the Adirondack Park, Tyler went on a yearlong trek across the Pacific Crest Trail, New Zealand’s Te Araroa and the Appalachian Trail. Socash says his adventure into wild lands inspired him to help defend the wildest remaining places in New York’s Forest Preserve.

To that end, the day before his talk, Socash is hiking the 25 miles from the Boreas Ponds Tract to the APA’s Ray Brook headquarters for the November 16 APA meeting. Carrying over 1,000 letters, he will urge the park agency to apply the most stringent environmental protections when the Boreas Ponds parcel is classified.

Tyler Socash is a native Adirondacker and the Outdoor Skills Coordinator for the Adirondack Mountain Club.

The Whallonsburg Grange is located at 1610 NY-22, in Essex, N.Y.

For more information on Champlain Area Trails, visit their website, or call (518) 962-2287.

Photo of Tyler Socash provided.