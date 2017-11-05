Upcoming Events At Whiteface – Lake Placid

The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) has announced their list of events for the 2017-18 fall/winter seasons. Dates and schedules are subject to change.

November 6-10, 2017 – BMW IBSF Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup. Racing starts Thursday, November 9, with two-man and women’s bobsled and women’s skeleton. Friday, November 10, features men’s skeleton and four-man bobsled.

November 24-26, 2017 – 2017 Skate America. Skate America features three days of competition in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance. The men’s and pairs short programs are set for Friday, November 24. The ladies’ short program and short dance, as well as the pairs and men’s free skates will take place Saturday, November 25. On Sunday, November 26, the competition concludes with the free dance and ladies’ free skate. The Skate America Smucker’s Skating Spectacular, an exhibition of champions, medalists and invited guests, will take place Sunday evening.

November 28- December 2, 2017 – IBSF Para-Bobsleigh World Cup. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation now offers this same challenge to elite athletes with an impairment through its Para-bobsleigh and Para-skeleton sport disciplines and World Cup races. Para-bobsleigh will make its Paralympic Olympic debut in 2022, in Beijing, China.

December 15-16, 2017 – Viessmann FIL Luge World Cup. International luge racing returns to Lake Placid. The doubles and men’s races are Friday, December 15, while the women’s and sprint competitions take place, Saturday, December 16.

January 19-20, 2018 – FIS Freestyle Aerial Skiing World Cup. The world’s best freestyle aerial skiers return to Lake Placid for two nights of high-flying action at the Olympic Jumping Complex. These athletes twist and soar as high as 60 feet in the air before landing. This is the final Olympic qualifying World Cup event.

March 4-10, 2018 – 2018 United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) National Championship. The five-day long event brings together athletes from across all four disciplines of alpine Skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding as they convene in the region for competitions that will determine the top collegiate teams across the nation.

March 16-17, 2018 – ECAC Men’s Hockey Championship Tournament. The ECAC Hockey championships for a fifth straight postseason. The winner of this tournament receives an automatic bid to play in the NCAA championship tournament. The ECAC Men’s Hockey championship tournament will be played on the famed Herb Brooks Arena 1980 Rink.

March 17, 2017 – Lake Placid Nordic Festival/Loppet. Nordic skiers will converge on the cross-country ski trails at Mt. van Hoevenberg to compete in the 34th Lake Placid Loppet. Open to classical and freestyle skiers, the Loppet is a 50k race (31-miles) through the 1980 Olympic ski trails. The vertical climb is just under 3,700 feet.

The 25k Kort Loppet, also open for classical and freestyle skiers, features a vertical climb of 1,850 feet. The Lake Placid Loppet is part of the American Ski Marathon Series.

March 23-24, 2018 – The NCAA Div. III Men’s Ice Hockey National Championships. For a record the seventh time, the nation’s top DIII men’s ice hockey team will be crowned in Lake Placid. The nation’s top four teams will square off in the semi-finals, March 23, and the 2018 national champion will be crowned the following evening. The three games are played in the famed 1980 Rink Herb Brooks

March 25-29, 2018 – Lake Placid Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp. Players from the gold medal winning 1980 USA Hockey Team will present their fourth annual fantasy camp in Lake Placid. Participants can meet players from the team and skate in the 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena at the Lake Placid Olympic Center where USA beat the Russians and shocked the sports and political worlds.

Other events this fall and winter include International Bobsled & Skeleton Federation Int’l Training Week, November 2-5; Whiteface Opens for the 2017-’18 Skiing and Riding Season (weather/conditions permitting), November 24; Miracle on Ice Holiday Classic Ice Hockey Tournament, December 15-17; IBSF North American Bobsled & Skeleton Racing, January 2-12; Northwood Invitational Hockey Tournament, January 12-15; 37th Annual Empire State Winter Games, February 1-4; NorAm Freestyle Aerials Competition, February 18-19; NorAm Biathlon, February 17-18; U.S. Cup Ski Jumping, February 20.

For more information on ORDA’s Olympic venues and events, click here.