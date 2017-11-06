View Holding Adks Gingerbread House Competition

Starting November 20 through December 15, View is showcasing local artistry with the creation of its first gingerbread competition.

School classes, as well as area families and community groups, can enter to display their creations. The gingerbread houses will be judged based on the popular vote of visitors to View.

The theme this year is “Christmas in the Adirondacks.”

The house must have some aspect that people can immediately relate to an interpretation of Christmas in the Adirondacks; The house must be completely edible exterior; The house must be on a cardboard base and small enough to carry; The use of card board or other internal framework is acceptable; Can contain gingerbread, graham crackers, frosting, gum drops, candy canes or any other edible creations.

All houses must be dropped off at View no later than Friday, November 17 before 4 pm. Registration forms can be filled out when dropping off houses. The houses will be on display from November 20 to December 15.

Gingerbread House winners will be announced on December 11, 2017. The winner will be a house that best depicts the theme to the top three vote getters and receive a gift certificate that can be used at View.

Announcement of the winning house will be on the web page and Facebook on Monday, December 11. Owners of the winning houses will be notified by email/phone.

Prizes include gift certificates for $20, $10, and $5 for first, second, and third places.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. For further questions or more information, visit their website, or call (315) 369-6411.

Photo of Gingerbread houses, courtesy View.