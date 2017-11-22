View: Winter Exhibition, Opening Reception

View, a multi-arts center located in Old Forge, will be celebrating its new winter exhibition with an opening reception on Friday, December 1st, 2017 from 5 to 7 pm. The reception is free and open to the public.

Two of the featured exhibits are Wood Transformed, Near & Far and Landscape Paintings by Stephen Horne.

Wood Transformed: The art objects in this exhibit will explore how the craft of hand turning or carving wood can be used to create works of art. To be a work of art, the wood creations must be one-of-a-kind, original expressions of the maker’s creativity and feelings; they must demonstrate technical skill, imagination, aesthetic judgment, and attention to detail so as to achieve the fullest expression of wood as a medium.

Participating artists include Barney Bellinger, Patrick Kana, Rachel Lamb, Tom Slocum, Matt Tommey. Micheal Trivieri, and Amy Wendland.

Near & Far: Landscape Paintings by Stephen Horne: Stephen Horne is an artist who has made his home in the Northern Adirondacks for over thirty years. After a forty-year career as an editorial cartoonist, illustrator and museum exhibit designer, he has returned to paints and canvas, with an eye to landscapes here at home, and far away on distant coastlines. Working in acrylic and oil, Horne has spent the last few years exploring these worlds.

Four other featured exhibits include Joanne DeStefano & Sandra DeVisser: And Here We Are; Kathryn Vajda: Snow Cities; Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Vol. 2; and Haley Nannig: Gathered Windows.

For more information on the entire winter exhibition, click here.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. To learn more about View’s winter exhibition and programming, visit their website or call (315) 369-6411.

Photo provided.