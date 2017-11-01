Wanakena’s ‘Pine Cone’ to Host Historians

Locally-made art, visits to the Clifton Town Museum and Ranger School, and a talk on the first County Historian will be the highlights of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s 70th Annual Meeting in Wanakena on November 4th.

In celebrating SLCHA’s 70th anniversary, Clifton Town Historian Mark Friden will present a program on St. Lawrence County’s first historian, J. Otto Hamele.

Hamele was born in Cattaraugus County and arrived in Wanakena in 1901 to work for the Rich Lumber Company. He became County Historian in 1945, two years before his death, after years of supporting the local community and Ranger School.

Event participants will be able to visit the Ranger School, the restored Wanakena footbridge, and the Clifton Town Museum. A piece of art made by Suzie Thaller is being raffled to benefit the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, with the drawing being held at the Annual Meeting. The piece consists of a bird painted on local birch bark. Tickets are available at the SLCHA for $1 each or 6 for $5, and will also be available at the Annual Meeting on November 4th. The winner’s name will be drawn at the meeting, but you do not need to be present to win.

This 70th Anniversary event will be held at the Pine Cone Grill, 68 Ranger School Road B, in Wanakena on Saturday, November 4th, 2017, from 11 am to 2 pm. The SLCHA’s Annual Meeting begins at 11 am with a brief business meeting, followed at noon by a baked ziti luncheon.

Lunch is $15 per person and pre-registration is required for the meal. (You do not need to order lunch to attend the meeting.) Lunch registrations can be made by calling (315) 386-8133 or emailing info@slcha.org.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association at the Silas Wright House is normally open Tuesday through Thursday noon to 4 pm, Friday noon to 6 pm, and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm. The SLCHA’s museum and archives will be closed on Saturday, November 7th to allow the staff and volunteers to attend the annual meeting.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is located at 3 E. Main St., Canton. Parking is available in the back of the SLCHA, next to the museum’s main entrance.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is a membership organization open to anyone interested in St. Lawrence County history. For more information, or to become a member, call the SLCHA at (315) 386-8133 or e-mail info@slcha.org. Visit the SLCHA’s website for more information on St. Lawrence County history.

Painting: Chickadee by Suzie Thaller.