Warrensburgh Holiday Wreath Sale Underway

holiday wreathAdirondack balsam wreaths are being sold by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. in time to decorate for the Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration and the holiday season. The evergreen wreaths are guaranteed fresh, and decorated with locally harvested pinecones and a handcrafted red velvet bow.

The wreaths are available in two sizes, 12 and 16 inch frame diameters, and are sold for $12.50 and $15. The prices have remained the same since 1989 to encourage businesses and private residences to dress up for the festivities.

Orders may be placed by calling (518) 466-5497 or e-mailing taawhalen@yahoo.com, and picked up on Friday, November 24th at the First Baptist Church, 3850 Main Street, Warrensburgh, on Friday, November 24th from 10 am to noon. Wreaths may also be delivered to local businesses. Special arrangements may be made for pickup at a later date.

