World Cup Luge In Lake Placid Dec 14-16

world cup luge logoFIL Viessmann World Cup Luge racing will return to Mt. Van Hoevenberg’s combined bobsled/luge/skeleton track December 14-16, 2017.

More than 120 athletes from 31 countries are expected to compete in the fifth event of the nine-race World Cup series. For many, this could be their last opportunity to qualify for February’s Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 14:
8 am to 4 pm – World Cup Luge Training
5:30 pm – Nations Cup Racing (World Cup event qualifying race)

Friday, Dec. 15:
10 am – World Cup Doubles Luge Racing
12:40 pm – World Cup Men’s Singles Luge Racing
5:30 pm – Medal Ceremony

Saturday, Dec. 16:
9:30 am – World Cup Women’s Singles Luge Racing
12:05 pm – Sprint World Cup Doubles Luge Racing
12:45 pm – Sprint World Cup Women’s Singles Luge Racing
1:30 pm – Sprint World Cup Men’s Singles Luge Racing
3:30 pm – Medal Ceremony
8 pm – USA Luge announces its nominees to the USOC for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

The Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex Track is located at, 220 Bobsled Lane, Route 73, Lake Placid.


