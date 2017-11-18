World Cup Para-Bobsleigh Racing Coming To Placid

World Cup Para-Bobsleigh racing will take place in Lake Placid on December 1st and 2nd, 2017.

Athletes in the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup will travel down the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex track at speeds of more than 60 miles-per-hour, while pulling as many as 3Gs in the corners.

Athletes compete on their own in specially designed ‘monobobs.’ Trying to clock the fastest time down the track, men and women race against one another in the same discipline.

The International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) is the international governing body for Para-Bobsleigh. In September 2016, the IPC provisionally accepted Para-Bobsleigh to be included in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Official training sessions will be held on November 28 at 6 pm, and November 28 and 29 at 9 am. World cup races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2, beginning at 9 am.

The Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex is located at 220 Bobsled Run Rd, Lake Placid.