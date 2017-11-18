Saturday, November 18, 2017

World Cup Para-Bobsleigh Racing Coming To Placid

World Cup Para-Bobsleigh racing will take place in Lake Placid on December 1st and 2nd, 2017.

Athletes in the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup will travel down the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex track at speeds of more than 60 miles-per-hour, while pulling as many as 3Gs in the corners.

Athletes compete on their own in specially designed ‘monobobs.’ Trying to clock the fastest time down the track, men and women race against one another in the same discipline.

The International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) is the international governing body for Para-Bobsleigh. In September 2016, the IPC provisionally accepted Para-Bobsleigh to be included in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Official training sessions will be held on November 28 at 6 pm, and November 28 and 29 at 9 am. World cup races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2, beginning at 9 am.

The Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex is located at 220 Bobsled Run Rd, Lake Placid.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs