World University Winter Games Discussion In Placid

The Adirondack/North Country Global Sports Committee (ADKNC) and regional officials have invited the public to a discussion on the World University Winter Games, on Monday, November 20 from 4 to 5 pm.

This meeting and Q&A session will regard the possibility of bringing the World University Games to the Adirondacks in 2023. The meeting will include an overview of the Games, and what hosting the event would mean for the communities in the region. The committee will also provide an update on the 2019 Winter International Children’s Games.

The World University Games is an 11-day, worldwide competition of student-athletes. It stages events every two years, and they include summer and winter games. More than 170 national federations from five continents belong to the sports organization. The winter games include alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating, and snowboarding.

This discussion will be held at the North Elba Room, first floor, Conference Center at Lake Placid, 2608 Main Street.