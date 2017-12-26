Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Adirondack Scenic Railroad Leadership Change

adk scenic railroadThe Board of Directors of the Adirondack Rail Preservation Society (ARPS), which operates the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, have announced that long-time Executive Director Bethan Maher has accepted a new post with the American Heritage Railways to head up the Mount Rainier Railroad and Logging Museum in Washington State.

“Bethan has made an enormous contribution to the success of the Adirondack Scenic Railroad,” Bill Branson said in an announcement sent to the press. “This new challenge is a compliment to Bethan’s work ethic and the success she has helped to make happen in our operations in the Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks.” Branson said a search for new leadership has begun.

Maher has led the ARPS’s press release said that during Maher tenure, the organization “has seen the rail operation grow ridership by more than 60 percent and change the finances to a positive annual result.”

The Adirondack Preservation Society operates the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, offering heritage train excursions into the Adirondack Park. Learn more and purchase tickets online or by calling 1-800-819-2291.


One Response

  1. Larry Roth says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Maher’s tenure at the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has been a real success, not just for the ASR but for the region as well. Best wishes to her in her new job, and best wishes for whomever her successor will be.

    Reply

