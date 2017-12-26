Adirondack Scenic Railroad Leadership Change

The Board of Directors of the Adirondack Rail Preservation Society (ARPS), which operates the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, have announced that long-time Executive Director Bethan Maher has accepted a new post with the American Heritage Railways to head up the Mount Rainier Railroad and Logging Museum in Washington State.

“Bethan has made an enormous contribution to the success of the Adirondack Scenic Railroad,” Bill Branson said in an announcement sent to the press. “This new challenge is a compliment to Bethan’s work ethic and the success she has helped to make happen in our operations in the Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks.” Branson said a search for new leadership has begun.

Maher has led the ARPS’s press release said that during Maher tenure, the organization “has seen the rail operation grow ridership by more than 60 percent and change the finances to a positive annual result.”

