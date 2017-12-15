Adirondack Skating: Long Lake’s Geiger Arena

The Long Lake Geiger Arena Adirondack Skating Rink is now open with attendant Sam Keller maintaining the ice and manning the rink.

The Geiger Arena is an outdoor ice skating rink at Mt. Sabattis Recreation Area located at 6 Pavilion Way off of NYS Route 30 in Long Lake, across from the Long Lake Post Office. The rink offers free figure and hockey skates for visitors. Sleds are also available to enjoy the Mt. Sabattis sledding hill. Enjoy snacks, hot chocolate and play a game of foosball while you warm up in the skating hut.

Upcoming events at the Geiger this winter include a special December 23rd Christmas Caroling Bonfire starting at 6 pm. There will be bonfires throughout the season on Friday and Saturday nights. Other events at the Geiger Arena include the Annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, January 13th, and Winter Wonderland Week from February 17th through February 24th with more events to be announced.

Call (518) 624-3031 for current conditions.

Photo of Geiger Arena Skating Rink provided by Town of Long Lake.