Monday, December 4, 2017

‘A Christmas Carol’ At The Grange Dec 10

grange christmas carolThe Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex will host a staged reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to support the food pantries in Elizabethtown, Westport and Willsboro on Sunday, December 10.

The Holiday Celebration starts at 3 pm and includes music, refreshments, carol singing and cookie-making and crafts for children. The performance of A Christmas Carol begins at 4 pm.

Directed by James Coleman, the holiday classic will be read by local residents as Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghosts of Christmas, the Cratchit family and other familiar characters from this family-friendly story. Live music featuring organ and cello and carols sung by the audience will fill the hall.

All proceeds go to support the food pantries in Elizabethtown, Westport and Willsboro. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and free for children. Any and all donations are welcome.

Support for “A Christmas Carol” comes from these businesses: Ledge Hill Brewing (Westport), Reynolds Auto Repair (Willsboro), Champlain Valley Milling (Willsboro), StoryFit (Westport), Westport Hotel and Tavern, and Ernie’s Market (Westport).

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, five miles south of the Essex ferry dock. For more information, click here.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


