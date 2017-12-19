Colton Getting Ready for Winterfest, Jan 25-28

The 2018 Town of Colton Winterfest Weekend will be held January 25-28 with the theme ‘Colton Kicks on Route 56’ drawing attention to the variety of outdoor and indoor activities which help people stay physically and mentally active throughout winter.

This year, as in previous years, a number of festival activities are planned to benefit the Neighborhood Center serving Colton, Pierrepont, and Parishville.

Lead up activities include lighting Remembrance Trees, painting barn quilts, sharing history, and kicking off fund raising activities to benefit the Neighborhood Center.

On December 8 fifty-two Remembrance Trees sponsored by individuals, families, and groups were lighted by the town’s Tourism & Beautification Committee in addition to the town’s tree. Following the lighting events in the hamlets of South Colton and Colton, the Colton Historical Society will host a reception in the Colton Town Hall to read the names of those being remembered along with the sponsors. The town will keep the Remembrance Trees lit through Winterfest Weekend.

Also, leading up to the festival, CPCS art students are helping paint barn quilts featuring wildlife in the area. A barn quilt measuring 3×3 feet of a loon design will be raffled during Winterfest events at school to raise funds for the Neighborhood Center. The loon design was chosen to connect with an educational presentation about loons being held Sunday, January 28 in the school auditorium.

Right around the New Year new winter apparel will be available to order including long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. Advance orders will be ready by Winterfest plus orders will be taken up to and during the Craft Show at school on January 27.

Prior to Winterfest the Colton Historical Society, as part of its quarterly history series, will be hosting a presentation about Snow Bowl which was once a popular ski destination just south of the hamlet of South Colton. The event will take place on Sunday, January 14 at 2 pm in the Colton Town Hall.

Winterfest, as in recent years, will kick off on Thursday with an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the school cafeteria. During the dinner on January 25 a Silent Auction of Gift Baskets will get under way to raise funds for the Neighborhood Center. Anyone wishing to donate a themed gift basket, contribute items for a basket, or contribute financially for purchasing items should contact Scott Muller (315) 244-9956 no later than January 12.

The complete schedule of Winterfest activities is available here. For more information call Grace Hawley at (315) 262-2439.

Photos from above: Town of Colton Remembrance Trees; and Colton-Pierrepont Central School art students painting barn quilts, courtesy Town of Colton.