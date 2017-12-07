Snow! Current Adirondack Outdoor Conditions (Dec 7)

This weekly report of outdoor recreation conditions in the Adirondacks is compiled each Thursday afternoon.

Contribute Your Knowledge: Add a comment below, or send your observations, corrections, updates, and suggestions to adkalmanack@gmail.com.

SPECIAL NOTICES FOR THIS WEEKEND



SUN AND MOON SATURDAY: Sunrise Saturday in Lake Placid will be at 7:19 am and sunset at 4:16 pm, providing 8 hours and 57 minutes of sunlight. The Moon will rise at 11:24 pm Saturday night, and set at 12:39 pm, Sunday afternoon. It will be about 59% illuminated.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER ALERT: Fresh snow has fallen throughout the region, and snow showers are expected to continue through the weekend, leaving deep snow in some lake effect areas in the western parts of the Adirondacks. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect in the Adirondacks for St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Lewis Counties, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Franklin and Hamilton Counties. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with localized amounts of 8 to 12 inches, are expected mainly in Southeastern St. Lawrence County, Northern Herkimer County, North Western Hamilton, and Lewis County. Summit temperatures are expected to be in the single digits and teens throughout the weekend, with wind chills to 15 below on Sunday. Follow the latest National Weather Service local weather watches, warnings and advisories here.

TRAIL CONDITIONS – ICE AND SNOW, BLOWDOWN: Expect ice and several inches of fresh snow on trails and as much as a foot above about 3,000 feet. All hikers should carry traction devices and snowshoes. Expect to encounter blow-down from recent high winds. Most low-water backcountry river and stream crossings are still open, but should be passable. Ice has formed on smaller waters and backwaters, although no ice should be considered safe. Plan for winter conditions. Be prepared to spend an unplanned night in the woods in freezing temperatures. Check Mountain Forecasts here and the latest advisories here.

DOWNHILL SKI REPORT: Gore and Whiteface will be operating on fresh snow with about 25% of their terrain open. Titus has not yet reported an opening date, but has been receiving considerable snow. McCauley Ski Area near Old Forge has pushed their opening date to Dec. 15, conditions permitting; no other downhill ski areas have announced opening plans.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKI REPORT: Several inches of new snow has fallen in the western and central Adirondacks, and some more is on the way, but cover remains thin, so use caution and stick to flatter terrain, or head into the Lake Effect Snow areas. The best bet this weekend is toward Cranberry Lake. Outside of Lake Effect areas in the Central Adirondacks, the cross country ski facilities are making snow (Whiteface, Mt. Van Hoevenberg, and the North Creek Ski Bowl) and the golf courses will be skiable this weekend; and the smoother unplowed roads in the Central and Western Adirondacks, including places like Fern Park in Inlet, should be ski-able by Sunday, along with the smoother terrain at Paul Smith’s and at the Tupper Lake trails. Cascade Ski Area hasn’t made an announcement about opening, but they may have some skiing this weekend, so call ahead there. The Whiteface Memorial Highway has been skied almost continuously since early November, and conditions should be good this weekend, though use caution. There is unlikely to be any skiing in the Eastern Adirondacks this weekend. Look for a Friday morning update on skiing in the Tri-Lakes area here.

BE PREPARED! Start slow, gain experience. Always carry proper safety equipment – including plenty of food, water, extra clothing, a flashlight, and a map and compass – inform someone of your itinerary, and be prepared to spend an unplanned night in the woods. Just before entering the backcountry or launching a boat check the National Weather Service watches, warnings, and advisories here. Follow Adirondack weather forecasts at Burlington and Albany and consult the High Elevation, Recreation, or Lake Champlain forecasts.

SNOW COVER: At higher elevations snowshoes and traction devices will be needed. Snow is expected across the region through the weekend. The Eastern Adirondacks, including into Keene Valley, has very little snow on the ground. But moving west, expect to encounter 4-6 inches, with 8 to 12 in some Lake Effect snow areas, especially in Lewis, and Northern Herkimer and Hamilton counties, and at elevations above about 3,000 feet.

WATER TEMPERATURES COLD: The following water temperatures were reported Wednesday (temperatures from last week follow):

Lake Champlain (average) – about 44 degrees (12/7): about 44 degrees (11/30)

ICE FORMING – WATER LEVELS NEAR NORMAL: The levels of rivers and streams are near normal for this time of year; most low-water backcountry water crossings will be passable. Ice has formed on smaller waters and backwaters, and waters at higher elevations, although no ice should be considered safe.

Check the levels of Adirondack waters here for waters where you intend to recreate and follow the latest National Weather Service local weather watches, warnings and advisories here.

The following stream gage readings (in feet) were observed on Wednesday afternoon. Gages may be affected by ice at this time of year.

Moose River at McKeever – 5.30 (12/7): 3.14 (11/30)

Raquette River at Piercefield – 5.72 (12/7): 5.91 (11/30)

AuSable River at Ausable Forks – 2.68 (12/7): 1.74 (11/30)

Hudson River at North Creek – 4.50 (12/7): 3.69 (11/30)

Schroon River at Riverbank (Route 11) – 2.58 (12/7): 2.49 (11/30)

Lake Champlain at Whitehall – 2.70 (12/7): 94.43 (11/30)

HUNTING SEASON UNDERWAY: Hunting season is underway in the Adirondacks. Expect to encounter hunters. Hikers should wear bright colors and keep pets leashed as a precaution.

AVOID MINES AND CAVES WHERE BATS ARE PRESENT: DEC has urged outdoor adventurers to suspend exploration of cave and mine sites that may serve as seasonal homes for hibernating bats. Human disturbances are especially harmful to the State’s bat population since the arrival of the disease known as white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in New York. All posted notices restricting the use of caves and mines should be followed. If New Yorkers or visitors to the State encounter hibernating bats while underground, DEC encourages them to leave the area as quickly and quietly as possible. Anyone entering a northern long-eared bat hibernation site from October 1 through April 30, the typical period of hibernation for bats, may be subject to prosecution. Learn more here.

DO NOT RELY ON TECHNOLOGY: Do not depend on electronic technology in the backcountry. Cell phone coverage is spotty at best and often non-existent. GPS signal can be poor under heavy tree cover. Batteries expire quickly in cold temperatures. Plan and prepare carefully before entering the backcountry and always carry a map and compass – and know how to use them.

KEEP PETS LEASHED: Dogs must be leashed in the Eastern Zone of the High Peaks when on trails, at primitive tent sites, at lean-to sites, everywhere above 4,000 feet, or at other areas where the public congregates. Dogs should be kept leashed for the safety of your dog, the protection of wildlife and rare plants, and out of courtesy to fellow hikers everywhere in the Adirondack Park.

LEAVE NO TRACE / CARRY IN – CARRY OUT: Learn and practice the seven Leave No Trace principles. Carry out what you have carried in. Do not leave gear, food, or other unwanted or unneeded items at lean-tos and campsites. Do not litter. Take the free online Leave No Trace course here.

GROUP SIZE RESTRICTIONS: Large groups have significantly more impact on the trails, natural resources and other users. DEC regulation restricts group size in the High Peaks Wilderness to no more than 15 hikers (day users) or 8 campers (overnight users) and encourages this practice to be followed in other areas. Outside the High Peaks Wilderness, DEC regulation requires a temporary permit be issued to authorize organized events of more than twenty people; camping at the same location for more than three nights; or camping in groups of more than 10 people.

VOLUNTEER FOR TRAIL WORK: No matter what your sport, if you’re a trail user consider contributing your efforts to one of the many organizations dedicated to maintaining the region’s network of thousands of miles of trails.

RECENT CHANGES IN THE ADIRONDACK BACKCOUNTRY

* indicates new items this week.

HIGH PEAKS REGION

Including Dix Mountain, Giant Mountain, Hurricane Mountain, Jay Mountain, McKenzie Mountain, Sentinel Range Wildernesses

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

** The two trails through the Elk Lake Easement lands connecting to the High Peaks Wilderness and the Dix Mountain Wilderness have reopened. The Clear Pond Gate on the Elk Lake Road will remain closed through the spring mud season. This will add four miles to a roundtrip hike, plan accordingly.

** The gate on Corey’s Road will remain open until March 1, however the road and parking areas may not be plowed. If you don’t’ have a four-wheel drive vehicle and there is snow on the road, consider parking along the plowed section of road and walking. DO NOT BLOCK TRAFFIC. Have a shovel in your vehicle in case you need to dig out after a snowstorm.

** South Meadow Lane is closed to public motor vehicle traffic until the end of the spring mud season. Vehicles can park at the barriers just off the Adirondac Loj Road. Do not block the opening as it used for emergency access.

Mr. Van Ski Trail: A large tree has fallen on the Mr. Van Lean-to on the Mr. Van Ski Trail causing severe damage and rendering the lean-to unsafe and unusable. DEC is working with partners to evaluate the extent of the damage and the requirements and timing of repairs.

Upper Johns Brooks Valley: Several sections of the Phelps Trail in the Upper Johns Brook Valley contain extensive amount of blowdown. Use caution when hiking in and around this area.

Western High Peaks: Blowdown has been cleared from the Blueberry Horse Trail between the Calkins Creek Horse Trail and Ward Brook Horse Trail in the Western High Peaks and the trail has been “brushed out” (trailside vegetation has been trimmed).

Bradley Pond Trail: A new section of Bradley Pond Trail to Sanatanoni Mountain has been constructed near the beginning of the trail to avoid the two crossings which had unusable bridges. The new trail section crosses Santanoni Brook on a newly constructed bridge and then joins the old trail a short distance later.

Calamity Brook Trail: The high water bridge over Calamity Brook has been repaired. Although it leans slightly it is usable for crossing. The lean is expected to be corrected at a later date.

Owls Head Trail Closed: The trail to the summit of Owls Head in the town of Keene is closed to public access by the landowners between 4 pm Fridays and 7 am Mondays. The road to the trail, the trailhead, and all but the last 0.1 mile of the trail are located on private lands. The landowner has announced their intention to close the trail for public use at the end of the 2017 hiking season – an actual closure date has not been announced. More about this closure, and a map of the area can be found here.

Fat Bike Trails: Trail stewards responsible for bike and fat bike trails in the Wilmington-Lake Placid-Saranac Lake ask riders to abide by trail closures posted on TrailHUB.

Ouluska Brook Bridge: The bridge over Ouluska Brook on the Northville-Placid Trail has collapsed into the brook. Crossing the brook is possible only during low water conditions.

Boreas Ponds Tract: The public can drive 3.2 miles of Gulf Brook Road to a parking area. From there, mountain bikers and hikers can travel a dirt road 3.6 miles to the southern end of Boreas Ponds.

WESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Aldrich Pond Wild Forest, Bog River Complex, Cranberry Lake Wild Forest, Five Ponds & Pepperbox Wildernesses, Watson’s East Triangle Wild Forest, William C. Whitney & Round Lake Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Five Ponds Wilderness: An 800-foot portion of the Plains Trail (part of the Cranberry 50) has been rerouted to avoid a dangerous log crossing of a beaver dam. The new route has been brushed out and marked with red trail markers.

Pigeon Lake Wilderness: There is an area with significant blowdown on the Norridgewock Trail about 1.5 miles south of Beaver River Station. A rough and temporary reroute has been flagged with pink flagging. All users should exercise caution when traveling through this area.

Round Lake Wilderness: A beaver dam has caused flooding of the Lilypad Pond Trail about 1.5 miles from trailhead, just past campsite #5.

NORTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Grass River Complex, Raquette Boreal Complex, Whitehill Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

No new reports.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACKS

Including DeBar Mountain Wild Forest, Kushaqua Tract Easement, Paul Smiths College Easement, Santa Clara Tract Easement, Saranac Lakes Wild Forest, St. Regis Canoe Area

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

* Saranac Lakes Chain: The Lower Locks on the Saranac Lakes Chain have been shut down for the winter. The locks are closed and made inoperable every winter to avoid unsafe situations for users and to prevent damage to the locks. DEC does not officially close the Upper Locks on the Saranac Lakes Chain. The locks are manually operated and become inoperable when ice forms. Unlike the Lower Locks, there is no hydraulic equipment that can be damaged. The Lower Locks will be reopened after the spring ice out.

DeBar Mountain Wild Forest: The foot bridge on the access trail to Debar Pond has been removed. Debar Pond may now be accessed near the lodge building using the road beyond the gate at the parking area. A new gate is expected to be installed that will allow easier passage of people with boats in the very near future. Trespassing in the lodge or any other building is prohibited.

Kushaqua Tract Easement: There is a deep washout on the North Branch Road. The road remains passable to four wheel drive pickups, SUVs and other high clearance vehicles but not cars.

NORTHEASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Chazy Highlands Wild Forest, Lake Champlain Islands Complex, Sable Highlands Tract, Taylor Pond Complex, Wilmington Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Fat Bike Trails: Trail stewards responsible for bike and fat bike trails in the Wilmington-Lake Placid-Saranac Lake ask riders to abide by trail closures posted on TrailHUB.

Wilmington Wild Forest: More than 1.5 miles of bike trails, including a new loop opportunity, have been added to the Beaver Brook Trail Network.

SOUTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Black River Wild Forest, Fulton Chain Wild Forest, Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness, Independence River Wild Forest, Pigeon Lake Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

St. Lawrence County: DEC has upgrades to two bridge projects critical to the St. Lawrence County snowmobile trail network. The Chap Hill Bridge, located in the town of Colton, on the Grass River Conservation Easement (CE), is part of a main snowmobile route. DEC determined the bridge to be structurally deficient for use as a public snowmobile bridge and replaced it with a stronger, portable bridge. The Morgan Road Bridge, located on the South Colton CE, was also deemed unsafe for public snowmobile use after it was destroyed by a contractor’s overweight vehicle. Plans are in the works to replace the bridge with a permanent one. In the meantime, DEC has installed a portable bridge at this site.

Black River Wild Forest: Stone Dam Trail north of Stone Dam Lake to its intersection with the Chub Pond Trail is overgrown and can be hard to find and follow.

Black River Wild Forest: The bridge across the inlet to Little Woodhull Lake on the Little Woodhull Lake Trail is out. The stream may not be passable in times of high water. The third bridge on the Otter Lake – Brandy Lake Trail (approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead on State Route 28) is no longer flooded by beaver activity. Nick’s Lake Outlet Trail to Remsen Falls may be rough and grown in. Nelson Lake Loop Trail has several blowdown trees. The gate at the end of the Wolf Lake Landing Road has been vandalized. Motor vehicle access beyond the gate is prohibited except by permit. Bear Lake Trail is wet and muddy for the first mile from the trailhead on Wolf Lake Landing Road. Chubb Pond Trail east from the new bridge over Gull Lake outlet is muddy to Buck Pond. Most blowdown has been cleared from the first two miles of Twin Lakes Trail from the Farr Road, the trail is in poor shape beyond to the marsh.

Fulton Chain Wild Forest: Safford Pond Trail is flooded by beaver activity near the Safford Pond Inlet. The Scenic Mountain (aka Vista) Trail contains several blown downs.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Brown’s Tract Trail has been flooded by beavers between Tamarack lake and Bare Mountain, the trail is difficult to traverse. A culvert is washed out on the Big Otter Lake East Trail near Indian Brook. Also Big Otter Lake East Trail is flooded at South Inlet Flow but the trail remains passable. Moose River Mountain Trail has heavy blow down and is difficult to follow at times. Middle Settlement Lake Trail is flooded due to beaver activity between the Cedar Pond Trail and Middle Settlement Lake. East Pond-Lost Creek Trail between East Pond and the Big Otter Lake East Trail is rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Blackfoot Pond Trail off of the East-Pond Lost Creek Trail remains rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times. The sign at the junction of the trails is missing, the turn off to Blackfoot Pond is not readily marked or noticeable. DEC will be replacing the sign soon.

WEST CENTRAL ADIRONDACKS

Including Blue Mountain Wild Forest, Township 19 Easement, Township 20 Easement, Blue Ridge Wilderness, Moose River Plains Complex, Perkins Clearing/Speculator Tree Farm Easement, Sargent Ponds Wild Forest, West Canada Lakes Wilderness

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

* Moose River Plains: DEC has reported that the gates on the Moose River Plains Road (the Limekiln Lake / Cedar River Road) are closed. The gates will be reopened when there is enough snow for snowmobiling.

Perkins Clearing: The bridge over the Kunjamuk River on the Pine Lakes Road on the Speculator Tree Farm is closed for safety purposes. DEC is developing plans to repair the bridge.

* Stillwater Fire Tower: The Stillwater Fire Tower trail and tower are closed and is expected to reopen on December 21st.



Moose River Plains Complex: Wilson Ridge Trail, Sly Pond Trail, and Otter Brook Truck Trail are overgrown and sections may be difficult to follow. DEC plans to clear and brush the trails in 2018. Portions of the Otter Brook Road and Indian Lake Road are rough. High clearance vehicles are recommend on these roads. Cellar Pond Trail and Horn Lake Trail have recently been cleared.

Wakely Mountain Fire Tower: remains closed until further notice due to safety concerns with the Wakely Mountain Fire Tower. The fire tower was closed to public access in December 2016 due to structural deficiencies.

EAST CENTRAL ADIRONDACKS

Including Camp Santanoni Historic Area,Essex Chain Lakes Complex, Hoffman Notch Wilderness, Hudson Gorge Wilderness, Jessup River Wild Forest, Siamese Ponds Wilderness Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Siamese Ponds Wilderness: Two foot bridges have collapsed. The 55-foot bridge over the East Branch Sacandaga River on the Botheration Pond Loop Trail has collapsed and cannot be crossed. Do not attempt to scramble over it. During low water, rock hopping is possible. A 30-foot bridge on the Puffer Pond Trail over a tributary to the Thirteenth Lake south of the lake collapsed earlier this year and cannot be crossed.

EASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Including Hammond Pond Wild Forest, Lake George Wild Forest, Pharaoh Lake Wilderness, Split Rock Wild Forest, Lake Champlain

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Lake George Boat Launch: The boat launching ramp at Lake George Beach is operational year round with parking for vehicles with trailers limited to 26 parking spots. Access is free of charge beginning after Labor Day until the Friday before Memorial Day.

Lily Pond Road: high axle four wheel drive vehicles are recommended.

Boquet River Nature Preserve: The Nature Conservancy and the Town of Willsboro have opened a new, 1.5-mile loop universal access trail at the Conservancy’s 110-acre Boquet River Nature Preserve. Access to the Uplands Trailhead is located behind the Paine Public Library, off Rt. 22/Main Street. This multi-use trail, which meets the Federal Trail Accessibility Guidelines, is one of the longest accessible forest trails in the Adirondacks.

Including Ferris Lake Wild Forest, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest, Silver Lake Wilderness, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest

These are recent changes, older changes for this area can be found here.

Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The cab of the Hadley Mountain Fire Tower and the observer’s cabin are closed and locked for the season.

** Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The upper section of the Spruce Mountain Trail has reopened.

Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: Mud Pond Road has been maintained by the town and is in decent drivable condition.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC's Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. Check the Adirondack Almanack Outdoor Conditions Reports each Thursday afternoon.

This weekly report of outdoor recreation conditions in the Adirondacks is compiled by Adirondack Almanack founder and editor John Warren for publication each Thursday afternoon. John’s condensed version for radio can be heard Friday mornings on WSLP Lake Placid, and the stations of North Country Public Radio.

The NYS Trails Supporter Patch is available for $5 at all outlets where sporting licenses are sold, on-line and via telephone at 1 (866) 933-2257.