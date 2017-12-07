Frontier Town Campground Moves Forward, Meetings Set

The Adirondack Park Agency has announced that it has deemed DEC’s application complete for the Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area along the Schroon River in North Hudson. State and local officials have been touting the proposed facility as a “Gateway to the Adirondacks.”

The plan proposes an accessible public campground at the site of the former Frontier Town theme park. The campground would include RV, tent, and equestrian camp sites and facilities, and trails connecting to the snowmobile trails leading to Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga, and a new trail to Newcomb being proposed in the yet unapproved Boreas Ponds Tract Management Plan. The campground is part of the Upper Hudson Recreation Hub Master Plan.

Trails would connect to the Hammond Pond Wild Forest to the east, the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest on the west, and the Palmer Pond Bridge connection on the west leading to publicly owned lands, including the Boreas Ponds and Essex Chain Lakes Complex.

The DEC campground and two day-use areas are proposed on approximately 91 acres of land owned by the town of North Hudson and Essex County. The facility will be operated according to the terms of a conservation easement.

Two public information sessions on the project are scheduled for Dec. 11, 2017, at the Town of North Hudson Town Hall from 3 to 4:30 pm, and from 6 to 7:30 pm.

According to DEC, the campground plan (designed by C.T. Male Associates through a contract with OGS), includes 91 campsites: equestrian camping facilities with 33 equestrian camping sites; 13 RV and campsite pads with electricity, fireplaces, and water spigots; and 45 tent camping sites, including three group camping sites. Two shower buildings, a playground and two pavilions are also included in the plans, as is a 26-spot plowed parking area off Frontier Town Road with 18 spots for vehicles with snowmobile trailers, six for vehicles only, and two for accessible vehicles.

A seasonal day use area is planned along the shoreline of the Schroon River with 34 parking spaces.

Some additional details are available on DEC’s website. Pending approval of the APA permit application, DEC says it anticipates site work will begin in February 2018.

An all-season day-use area is expected to be open in Fall 2018, and the campground fully operational by Summer 2019.

OGS anticipates advertising projects prior to the end of the year and information will be available in the Contract Reporter and both OGS and DEC websites.

Photo provided by Adirondack Atlas.

