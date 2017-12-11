Monday, December 11, 2017

DEC’s 41st Annual Children’s Holiday Party in Ray Brook

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will host its 41st Annual Children’s Holiday Party on Monday, December 18, from 2:30 to 4 pm in the lobby of the DEC Regional Office in Ray Brook.

DEC holds this event for the enjoyment of children in the community. Santa Claus and Smokey Bear will both make appearances at the festivities and Santa will listen to the children’s wishes and hand out presents. Santa’s elves will also hand out balloons and paint faces.

Children’s activities, cookies and juice will be available in the main conference room. Live holiday music will be provided by DEC’s house band – Environmentally Sound.

The DEC Office is located at 1115 State Route 86, Ray Brook, and is wheelchair accessible.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact DEC at (518) 897-1213.


