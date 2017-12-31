Sunday, December 31, 2017

Facebook Post Leads To Hunting Violations

ECOs Brassard and Gerrain with an illegally taken deer

According to New York State Environmental Conservation Officers, in November ECO Lou Gerrain received a complaint that an individual in the town of Queensbury had posted pictures on Facebook of two deer he had shot a few days apart in the northern zone.

DEC provided the following statement to the press:

“On Nov. 12, ECOs Gerrain and Alan Brassard found the subject in his driveway preparing to go out hunting. ECO Gerrain asked the subject if he was going hunting, to which he replied ‘Yeah, for a little while.’

“ECO Gerrain then asked, ‘Didn’t you already shoot a deer? In fact, didn’t you already shoot two deer?’ The hunter responded by silently looking down at his shoes. ECO Brassard asked the man for his hunting license and discovered that he possessed both his big game rifle and muzzleloader tags. Officer Brassard asked whose tags he had used to tag the deer and the hunter again looked at his shoes and said, ‘My cousin’s and my father’s.’

“A total of six violations were issued for illegal taking a deer, improper tagging of deer, and lending and borrowing tags of another. The father and cousin have previously appeared in the Queensbury Town Court and been fined a total of $100 each in penalties and court costs for lending their tags. On Dec. 18, the individual that used the tags appeared and agreed to $502.50 in civil penalties for his role in the case.”

Photo of ECOs Brassard and Gerrain with an illegally taken deer provided by DEC.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: ,


One Response

  1. Ethan says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Good catch by ECO’s!
    The paltry fines, however, aren’t enough to prevent repeat offenders. Time to get real with penalties.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs