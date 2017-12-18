Monday, December 18, 2017

‘First Day’ Hike to Stillwater Mtn Summit Planned

Stillwater Fire TowerThe New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced a ‘first day’ hike on January 1, 2018, and encouraged New Yorkers to connect with nature and go on a new adventure on the first day of the New Year.

DEC Region 6 staff and members of the Friends of Stillwater Fire Tower will be leading the hike on New Year’s Day to the summit of Stillwater Mountain, Herkimer County. The hike will start from the trail head at 10 am.

Each participant will receive a New York State Parks “First Day” string style knapsack, sticker, and a scarf. In addition, there will be a drawing for an Empire state passport. The Empire passport allows free admission to all the parks and DEC day use areas.

RSVP by emailing information.R6@dec.ny.gov or by calling DEC Natural Resources at (315) 785-2263.

Directions from Lowville: Take County Route 26 (Number Four road) to Number Four. Turn right onto Stillwater Road. Follow Stillwater Road approximately 7.7 miles. Turn right onto Big Moose Road. Trailhead is about 2-miles from intersection.

Directions from Eagle Bay: Take County Route 1 west to Big Moose Station (~7.6 Mi.) and continue on County Route 1 for approximately 8 miles to trailhead.

Photo of Stillwater Fire Tower courtesy Friends of Stillwater Fire Tower.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
