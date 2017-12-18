‘First Day’ Hike to Stillwater Mtn Summit Planned

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced a ‘first day’ hike on January 1, 2018, and encouraged New Yorkers to connect with nature and go on a new adventure on the first day of the New Year.

DEC Region 6 staff and members of the Friends of Stillwater Fire Tower will be leading the hike on New Year’s Day to the summit of Stillwater Mountain, Herkimer County. The hike will start from the trail head at 10 am.

Each participant will receive a New York State Parks “First Day” string style knapsack, sticker, and a scarf. In addition, there will be a drawing for an Empire state passport. The Empire passport allows free admission to all the parks and DEC day use areas.

RSVP by emailing information.R6@dec.ny.gov or by calling DEC Natural Resources at (315) 785-2263.

Directions from Lowville: Take County Route 26 (Number Four road) to Number Four. Turn right onto Stillwater Road. Follow Stillwater Road approximately 7.7 miles. Turn right onto Big Moose Road. Trailhead is about 2-miles from intersection.

Directions from Eagle Bay: Take County Route 1 west to Big Moose Station (~7.6 Mi.) and continue on County Route 1 for approximately 8 miles to trailhead.

Photo of Stillwater Fire Tower courtesy Friends of Stillwater Fire Tower.