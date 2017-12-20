Fort Ti Awarded $2.45M For Pavilion

Fort Ticonderoga has been awarded a $2.45 million grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Empire State Development (ESD) as part of their Arts & Cultural Facilities Improvement grant program. The grant award was announced at the 2017 New York State Regional Economic Development Council Award Ceremony in Albany.

The adaptive re-use project will include visitor amenities, conference center capacity, and new educational and exhibition space.

Plans for the restored Pavilion provided by Fort Ticonderoga include:

Dedicated exhibit space to tell the story of 200 years of preservation and restoration efforts across the site, and the rich decorative and fine arts collection.

Re-establish the Pavilion as a place for visitor welcome, offering new amenities including indoor and outdoor dining facilities, museum retail and restrooms. New space for programs, special events, conferences and meetings will offer opportunities for rental and food and beverage revenue. The Pavilion operations will also support Fort Ticonderoga’s new maritime program, including tours aboard the Carillon, a 60 ft. tour boat.

Create a teaching kitchen and new culinary programs that will connect Fort Ticonderoga’s gardens and produce with centuries of international history and hospitality and respond to a growing demand for culinary experiences and training. Students will also have the opportunity to dig deep into the site’s rich agricultural story and carry their experience into the teaching kitchen to learn about healthy eating in the past and today.

Expand the space available for museum collections and research by bringing key administrative staff to the center of operations by relocating offices currently housed at Fort Ticonderoga’s Thompson Pell Research Center to the second floor of the Pavilion.

Fort Ticonderoga has a goal to raise $5.4 million and the project in time for the 200th anniversary of William Ferris Pell’s first efforts to preserve Fort Ticonderoga in 2020.

For more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo of The Pavilion, courtesy Fort Ticonderoga.