Heritage Development Grant Program Announced

The Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area (HRVNHA) has announced applications for their Heritage Development Grants are now being accepted until 4 pm on February 9, 2018.

The Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area was established by Congress in 1996 and is funded, in part, through the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. The mission of the HRVNHA program is to recognize, preserve, protect and interpret the nationally significant cultural and natural resources of the Hudson River Valley for the benefit of the Nation.

The HRVNHA established this grant program to provide seed money to organizations for the purposes of programming, interpretation and marketing that support the mutual goals of the HRVNHA and applicants. A total of $55,000 is available through this grant program in 2018.

Projects should resonate with the following interpretive themes outlined in the HRVNHA Management Plan:

• Freedom and Dignity (Revolutionary War, Underground Railroad and abolitionists, Roosevelt Legacy, Native American Heritage);

• Nature and Culture (Hudson River Painters, Landscapes of Extraordinary Scenic Character, Exceptional Landscape Design and Architectural Distinction, Environmental Legacy); and

• Corridor of Commerce (Community, Agriculture, and Settled Landscapes; Labor Movements; Technical and Industrial Innovations).

These grants are intended to provide seed money to organizations for the purposes of: programming, interpretation and marketing that support the mutual goals of the HRVNHA and applicants.

A 1 to 1 local match is required, and may be provided in the form of in-kind and/or monetary contributions.

Guidelines for the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area 2018 Heritage Development Grant Program are available here.

Scoring criteria for the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area 2018 Heritage Development Grant Program is available here.

A fillable PDF copy of the Greenway Communities Grant application is available here, then right clicking and select “Save As.” This will save the PDF document to your desktop. Adobe Acrobat 7.0 or higher is required to fill out the forms.

The Hudson River Valley Greenway is the management entity for the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area. While fulfilling the goals of this grant program, proposed projects should reflect the mission of the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area and be consistent with the goals of its Management Plan.

Highest priority will be given to projects or programs that feature a designated Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area Heritage Site.

If you have questions about this grant program, call (518) 473-3835, or email hrvg@hudsongreenway.ny.gov.