Hut-to-Hut Project Reschedules Public Meeting

The Adirondack Community-based Trails and Lodging System (ACTLS) has rescheduled their public meeting at the Lake Pleasant Central School’s gymnasium in Speculator.

The meeting will be at 7 pm on Monday, December 18. Attendees will be provided an overview of the ACTLS planning process, and opportunity will be provided to view maps and comment on proposed routes for hiking, biking, paddling, and cross-country skiing throughout the Adirondack Park.

For more information, contact Jack Drury at (518) 891-5915 or jack@adirondacktrailsandlodging.org.