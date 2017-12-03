Keene Valley Region Waterfall Guide Published

Guidebook author Russell Dunn’s new guidebook Keene Valley Region Waterfall Guide: The Search for Cool Cascades in the Heart of the Adirondacks (Black Dome Press, 2017), leads the way to more than 100 waterfalls in the High Peaks Region of the Adirondacks, from North Hudson to Keeseville, and from St. Huberts to Lake Placid.

The book includes 145 full-color photographs, three maps, and a foreword by Neil Burdick, editor of Adirondac.

Russell Dunn is the author or coauthor of 30 books including 16 outdoor guidebooks to New York State and western New England, 8 of which are waterfall guidebooks. He has researched, hiked to, photographed, explored, and written about nearly 1,000 waterfalls, some of which had never before been identified or described in books, and all within a 150-mile radius of his home in Albany.

You can find Dunn’s new guide at Black Dome Press.