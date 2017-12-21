Lake Champlain Naval History Program At Fort Ti

Fort Ticonderoga’s “Fort Fever Series” begins on Sunday, January 7, at 2 pm with “Vigilance and Discipline to be Observed through all the Vessels” presented by Nicholas Spadone, Director of Interpretation.

Fort Ticonderoga’s military history in the American Revolution extends well beyond just the land. Strategy and tactics were developed to command Lake Champlain and Lake George. British Royal Navy vessels on Lake Champlain demonstrate the strength and extent needed to attack American-held Ticonderoga as well as supply and defend Ticonderoga during British occupation. This presentation will include the design, construction, and legacy of the British Royal Navy vessels on Lake Champlain between 1775 and 1781.

Tickets to this program are $12 per person and can be purchased at the door; Fort Ticonderoga Members are admitted free of cost. The program will take place in the Mars Education Center.

Additional “Fort Fever Series” programs are scheduled February 11, March 11 and April 15.

Fore more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Painting provided by the Collection of the Fort Ticonderoga Museum.