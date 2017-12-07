Lake Placid’s Holiday Stroll December 8-10

There is always so much to do during the holidays. I sometimes feel bombarded by ads and discounts and need to ground myself with some holiday spirit.

Christmas spirit has been plentiful around the Adirondacks and this weekend is no different as Santa visits the Adirondack High Peaks. The Lake Placid Holiday Stroll – Friday through Sunday, December 8-10 – not only provides ample opportunity to finish the holiday shopping, but also offers a weekend of fun family-friendly activities.

The weekend kicks off with a free ice-skating on Friday, December 8 at the 1932 Olympic Arena as well as live music at The Cottage, Taste Bistro, and Delta Blue. On Saturday Santa is available for breakfast or get in the spirit with a free holiday story at the Mirror Lake Inn (11 am). Santa makes his grand entrance by fire truck at Mid’s Park at noon. (Last year the line was long, but the complimentary hot chocolate and music made time pass quickly.)

There are also free children’s crafts at the High Peaks Resort (1 – 2:30 pm), a free holiday card craft at the LP Public Library, soup and chili sampling, and an old-fashioned Yule log hunt that culminates with the holiday tree lighting.

Sunday brings along breakfast with Santa, candy house making, a free 11 am matinee of The Polar Express at the Palace Theatre, and sleigh rides around Mirror Lake.

Break out that Santa suit on Sunday and get a free day of skiing at Whiteface. Even if you don’t own a Santa suit, there is an opportunity to act like Santa and bring a new or gently used winter coat or a new toy (valued at over $10) for a 50% off lift ticket price.

The Lake Placid Holiday Stroll has been just one way my family has encouraged family time. We’ve been able to use these special occasions to spend time together and encourage our children to make their own gifts or shop local for a unique treat. The memories we make last longer than any of their “must have” toys. I hope you find a variety of ways to make gift giving a special tradition. Enjoy!

Lake Placid Holiday Stroll photo used with the permission of Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com