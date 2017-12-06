Adirondack Lifeguard Qualifying Begins Jan 20th

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that lifeguard qualifying procedures will begin on Jan. 20, 2018.

Seasonal lifeguard positions are available in DEC campgrounds throughout the Adirondack park this summer. The current hourly rate for DEC lifeguards is $13.27, and most facilities offer free housing.

Individuals 16 and older interested in lifeguard jobs at DEC facilities this summer may register. DEC qualifying procedures will be offered through June 30, 2018. Candidates who qualify will be considered for employment. The procedure includes an in-water demonstration of lifesaving techniques and performance of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills.

At the time of employment, DEC lifeguards must:

Be at least 16 years old;

Possess a valid certification in Waterfront Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Healthcare Provider, and First Aid (if not included in the lifeguard training course);

Have successfully completed the New York State DEC lifeguard qualifying procedure;

Submitted a current certification of the candidate’s physical ability to perform lifeguard duties;

Meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard. Candidates tested at a vision level below 20/40 in either one or both eyes must correct to a minimum of 20/40 with 20/20 preferred;

Have completed a personal interview with DEC; and

Have attended a DEC lifeguard orientation.

Qualifying procedures will begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted. Candidates will be given a 15 minute warm-up period to become familiar with the pool and equipment. Candidates must bring photo identification, current certifications (if available), and their own CPR mask.

For a list of qualifying dates and locations, click here.

Required certification courses may be available through DEC. For more information, updates, or to pre-register, call (518) 457-2500 ext. #1, e-mail DEC at Info.LifeGuard@dec.ny.gov, or visit DEC’s website.