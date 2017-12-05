Long Lake Polar Plunge To Benefit High Peaks Hospice

The Town of Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department, the Long Lake Rescue Squad and the Long Lake Fire Department are partnering for the Fourth Annual Feeling Long Lakey Polar Plunge on Saturday, December 30th at 1 pm, at the Long Lake Town Beach. This event is a benefit for High Peaks Hospice. Funds collected for High Peaks Hospice will support the certification and training for three Hospice Nurses serving the Adirondack North Country region with a goal of $3,750 to be raised.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Best Team Theme, Most Money Raised by an Individual, Most Money Raised by a Team and Best Plunge Technique. Registration and blood pressure checks will be held at the Adirondack Hotel from 11 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 30th, 2017 with the plunge slated for 1 pm at the Town Beach, 1258 Main Street, in Long Lake.

Participants are asked to bring towels, robes and warm clothes. There will be access to a warm public restroom on site. Warm busses will be used as holding areas at the beach before and after the plunge. Limited changing space will be available at the Adirondack Hotel.

An after party and awards ceremony for the Feeling Long Lake Polar Plunge will be held at the Adirondack Hotel, 1245 Main Street, starting at 2 pm.

Peter Michael Marino will be emceeing the event. Most recently Peter has been seen in Long Lake in October performing his one-man solo comedy, Show Up. Peter Michael Marino will be doing double duty on Saturday, December 30th by performing his one-man show in an encore performance at the Adirondack Hotel at 6 pm.

Pre-Registration materials and High Peaks Hospice Pledge sheets are available at the Long Lake Town Office Building, 1130 Deerland Road weekdays from 8:30 pm to 4 pm. For more information, call (518) 624-3077 or click here.