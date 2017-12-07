Thursday, December 7, 2017

Mercy Care Friendship Volunteer Training Scheduled

Mercy Care for the Adirondacks is recruiting new volunteers and has scheduled a Friendship Volunteer Training Program in Tupper Lake on the mornings of January 11 and January 18, 2018. The training sessions will be held from 9:30 am to 1 pm (Both mornings are required to complete the training).

New Volunteers will join Mercy Care’s more than 100 Friendship Volunteers from Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake who are helping their elder neighbors stay connected to their communities and helping to make their lives a little easier and happier. Mercy Care volunteers are currently serving more than 100 elders.  

Volunteers will learn together about offering friendship and assistance to elders in sessions on healthy aging, spirituality, community resources for elders, and other topics.

Mercy Care is looking to attract new specialist friendship volunteers to help elders with small tasks in the home such as changing light bulbs, assisting with small projects such as hooking up a printer to a computer, or getting seasonal decorations out from storage areas in the house, for example.

Anyone in the Tri-Lakes or other surrounding communities who is interested in becoming a Mercy Care Friendship Volunteer is invited to take the training in Tupper Lake.

Mercy Care’s Friendship Volunteer Training Program is free of charge but pre-registration is required. To request registration information, contact Jenn Grisi at Mercy Care by calling (518) 523-5583 or by e-mail at jgrisi@adkmercy.org.

Mercy Care can be reached at 185 Old Military Road, Lake Placid, by calling Donna Beal, Executive Director, at (518) 523-5581, or by e-mail at dbeal@adkmercy.org For more information, visit Mercy Care’s website.


