Paul Smith’s College Offering Accelerated Culinary Program

Paul Smith’s College is now offering an Associate of Occupational Science (AOS) degree in Culinary Arts, an accelerated culinary program to be completed in just three semesters.

Aimed toward aspiring culinary professionals, the program is designed to take place over the course of five 10-week sessions and afford students an opportunity to combine academics and work experiences.

The format trims time spent in such a program from two years to approximately 14 months.

Areas of study include a variety of food preparation methods, nutritional science and commercial kitchen techniques. The program also incorporates on-campus restaurant experience at the St. Regis Café, local food sourcing, an externship and menu design.

Students will continue to be eligible for financial aid, and receive job placement assistance.

For more information about Paul Smith’s College, visit their website.

Photo of Paul Smith’s culinary class provided.