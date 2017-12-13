Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Public Meeting Set On Plans for Mohawk Valley Wildlife Areas

DEC Wildlife Management UnitsThe New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is holding a public information session on Habitat Management Plans (HMPs) for several Mohawk Valley Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Utica State Office Building from 6 to 8 pm.

The HMPs cover the following WMAs:

* Oriskany Flats is an 806-acre parcel located in the city of Rome, and the towns of Marcy and Whitestown in Oneida County.
* Rome is a 1,204-acre parcel in the city of Rome, Oneida County.
* Utica Marsh is a 193-acre parcel along the border of the city of Utica and the town of Marcy, and between the Mohawk River on the south and the New York State Barge Canal on the north.
* Plantation Island is 200-acres of Mohawk River floodplain in the towns of German Flats and Herkimer, Herkimer County.

The Utica State Office Building Conference Room A is located at 207 Genesee Street, Utica. A photo ID is necessary to enter the building.

For more information, contact DEC at (315) 785-2263 or information.R6@dec.ny.gov. Visit DEC’s website to learn more about WMA’s and to see the HMP.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack’s Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
