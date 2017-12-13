Public Meeting Set On Plans for Mohawk Valley Wildlife Areas

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is holding a public information session on Habitat Management Plans (HMPs) for several Mohawk Valley Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Utica State Office Building from 6 to 8 pm.

The HMPs cover the following WMAs:

* Oriskany Flats is an 806-acre parcel located in the city of Rome, and the towns of Marcy and Whitestown in Oneida County.

* Rome is a 1,204-acre parcel in the city of Rome, Oneida County.

* Utica Marsh is a 193-acre parcel along the border of the city of Utica and the town of Marcy, and between the Mohawk River on the south and the New York State Barge Canal on the north.

* Plantation Island is 200-acres of Mohawk River floodplain in the towns of German Flats and Herkimer, Herkimer County.

The Utica State Office Building Conference Room A is located at 207 Genesee Street, Utica. A photo ID is necessary to enter the building.

For more information, contact DEC at (315) 785-2263 or information.R6@dec.ny.gov. Visit DEC’s website to learn more about WMA’s and to see the HMP.