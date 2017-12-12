Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Recent DEC Forest Ranger Missions

DEC Forest RangerNew York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents in the Adirondacks. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people from the Adirondack backcountry.

What follows is a report, prepared by DEC, of recent missions carried out by Forest Rangers in the Adirondacks.

Essex County

Town of Keene
Rescue: DEC Dispatch received a call on Dec. 9 at 2 pm, requesting assistance for a 22-year-old male who had possibly dislocated his right shoulder while descending Nippletop Mountain. A request was made by the party to have a Ranger meet them on Lake Road on Adirondack Mountain Reserve property. The subject’s companions escorted him down the trail. The subjects met the Ranger on the Lake Road and he escorted the party to a local hospital, where the injured subject received medical care.

Be Prepared: Properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. The Adirondack Almanack reports weekly Outdoor Conditions each Thursday afternoon.


