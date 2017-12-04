ROOST Hosting Tupper Lake Marketing Review

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all Tupper Lake area municipal leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals to attend a brief regional destination marketing review, followed by a reception, at Big Tupper Brewing on Thursday, December 7th, from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The agenda will include a brief presentation by ROOST staff, time for Q&A, followed by a networking opportunity with light refreshments and a cash bar.

All those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to Katie Stuart at katie@roostadk.com.

The event is part of an ongoing series of marketing reviews ROOST has planned for each of its eight regional destinations. The purpose of these gatherings is to acquaint or reacquaint community members with their respective regional marketing manager and to provide an update on ROOST’s progress on the scope of work related to tourism marketing initiatives.

Upcoming reviews include: Jan. 11 at Donovan’s Steak and Ale, Malone; Jan. 25 at Pourman’s Tap House, Wilmington; and future to-be-announced dates in Hamilton County and Schroon Lake Region.

For more information about ROOST visit their website.