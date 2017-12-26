Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Minerva Grocery

The New York State Police have announced that their units responded to the report of an armed robbery at Mammy and Pop’s General Store on Route 28N in Minerva around 10 am Tuesday. According to a statement issued to the press:

“The preliminary investigation established that a suspect armed with a dark colored handgun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect struck and assaulted the clerk with the handgun during the robbery and fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency. The clerk was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the robbery.”



State Police are describing the suspect as a white female, approximately six feet tall, slender build with blonde or light brown hair, wearing a black colored ski mask, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information concerning this robbery can contact the New York State Police at (518) 873-2750. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Environmental Conservation Police are also assisting with the investigation.



Photo of Mammy and Pops General Store Minerva courtesy Adirondack Atlas.