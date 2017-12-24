TAUNY First Friday Music Jam January 5th

Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) has invited the public to the next First Friday Jam hosted by singer/guitarist Barb Heller, host of NCPR’s String Fever, and fiddler Don Woodcock, a North Country Heritage Award recipient, on Friday, January 5 from 7:15 to 8:45 pm. TAUNY’s traditional music jams are open to people interested in gathering with North Country neighbors to play old time fiddle tunes and songs from American folk traditions.

Participants are invited to bring an instrument, singing voice, or just themselves and come to The TAUNY Center for this fun monthly jam. Fiddles, guitars, percussion, and/or other traditional instruments as well as all levels of musicians, singers, and step dancers are welcome. To help all players feel comfortable, tunes will be played at a variety of speeds throughout the evening. Players will be invited to pick tunes from the set list – round-robin style – and begin the tune at their speed. Sheet music, words, and chords are provided for those who would like to read along.

The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main Street, Downtown Canton. For more information visit their website.

Photo of First Friday Music Jam, courtesy TAUNY.