Tech Help At Tupper Lake Library

As an outcome of the intergenerational relationship-building event held in November at the Wild Center, and with initiative from Jennifer Merlob, Advisor to the National Honor Society at Tupper Lake Central School, Tupper Lake students will be in the Goff-Nelson Memorial Library every Wednesday from 3 to 5 pm to answer questions and provide help to elders and people of all ages on in the community on how to use their cell phone, laptop, tablet, e-mail, or engage in social media such as Facebook.

Tech Help @ the Library will begin on Wednesday, December 6 at 3 pm. No appointment is necessary and there is no fee to access help from the students for help with your technology questions.

The intergenerational relationship-building event was hosted by Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, Tupper Lake Aging in Place Task Force, and the Wild Center.

Photo of the Goff-Nelson Memorial Library in Tupper Lake courtesy TupperLake.com.