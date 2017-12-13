Tim Rowland On Bears Ears, Vigilance and Overuse

We live in an age when a considerable duplication of services could be eliminated by merging the Congressional Record with the National Sex Offender Registry. So squalid behavior in Washington is no longer a surprise, with the hands of the politicians groping their way into all sorts of unwanted places, from middle-class wallets to the web to western public lands.
Now that I have lived through half of one, a century doesn’t seem like that long of a timeframe, so forgive me when I say it’s “only” been a hundred years or so that the last great conservative occupied the White House. Also, forgive me for being tone-deaf to political nuance, but to my mind if you want to call yourself a conservative, you actually have to want to conserve something.
Today’s self-styled conservatives are the opposite. They reward themselves for accomplishments they have yet to accomplish. They live lavishly today at the expense of tomorrow. They stampede through our natural resources as if they have the world’s last great chance to use them all up.
They consume everything the way a Family Restaurant consumes bacon fat. So in a century we’ve gone from a Republican president dedicated to conserving our natural resources to one that would destroy them all if he thought there were another drop or two of oil within their confines to extract.
With this administration, one hesitates to assign this penchant to any preconceived, carefully crafted philosophy. The behavior is more analogous to a little boy who pulls wings off a fly, cruelly relishing both the pain and the horrified reaction of his classmates. What other explanation could there be for incentivising the destruction of elephants — a position he quickly abandoned, probably at the insistence of a more grown-up family member.
Some of these western lands that are being stripped of protection I have seen, some I have not. There are areas that are wondrous and areas that are desolate, where an oil derrick would hardly offend sensibilities, if it were noticed at all. Same with the Arctic, which is about to be opened up under the pending tax plan (when, for that favorite oligarch on your list, one present just isn’t enough).
But, for a real conservative, the question remains, Why? Energy is cheap and plentiful at the moment, so why cash-in unspoiled lands that have survived since time immemorial for something we don’t even need? Instead, we’re like the zombie commercial where the survivors standing around a fridge full of Bud Light worry that “we’re almost out.”
Sitting within the relative protection of the Blue Line, two points become apparent. One, vigilance is always necessary. Just a heartbeat ago, it seemed the threat to our national land treasures had passed. New gas-extraction technologies, which admittedly have their own problems, was at least providing the bridge to a new era of renewables. But just when we thought all the fossil fuel battled had been fought and won, here’s the nation getting all excited about coal again, which makes as much sense a newsroom getting excited about typewriters.
Last December, President Obama extended protections to Bears Ears National Monument, writing that “Today’s actions will help protect this cultural legacy and will ensure that future generations are able to enjoy and appreciate these scenic and historic landscapes.” That protection, designed to last for generations, instead lasted 340 days.
Needless to say, it doesn’t pay to get comfortable. If there is money to be made, be it from rail cars, development or natural resources, there will always be a threat. Just because it’s dormant, doesn’t mean it can’t return. Groups that safeguard the park deserve our appreciation and support.
The second point involves this thing called overuse. Mark Twain said, “The problem isn’t that there are too many idiots, it’s that lightning isn’t distributed right.” The problem is not overuse, the problem might be over-centralized use. That’s why it’s important to encourage use throughout the park and not to discourage use overall.
Because you never know where our next president is going to come from. It is easy, I suppose, to sit in a Washington office or a New York City board room and agree to make mincemeat out of lands upon which you have never once laid eyes.
But after having seen and experienced natural wonders, it’s different. Look down your nose if you want, but do not underestimate the power of the selfie. These connections between young people and the land, haphazard as they might initially be, have staying power. Nature, once it has grasped your soul, does not let go.
In an increasingly electronic world, our treasured lands need all the friends, all the constituents, they can get. It is worth considering that if Bears Ears had had the problem of overuse, it might not be facing a much bigger problem today.
Map of Bears Ears National Monument, with an overlay added to indicate the boundaries reduced in December 2017 (courtesy Bureau of Land Management).
An amusing take on the shirking of these national monuments. The observation that “There are areas that are wondrous and areas that are desolate, where an oil derrick would hardly offend sensibilities, if it were noticed at all.” misses much of the point of the original designation. Although it may be true that relatively few people go there and see these areas, they are sacred to the Native American tribes who spent years lobbying for their protection. How would you feel if someone were to desecrate your parent’s graves for example?
Nor does everyone who spends time in nature experience it at a soul level. Even FDR had to be converted from his trophy hunting ways by long talks with John Muir before nature ‘grasped his soul’ in a way to conserve it as it is.
By all means, we should preserve these lands, not after they have been subjected to overuse, but now. This was nothing less than an abuse by the president that must be resisted.
James,
Not to be nit-picky, but I doubt FDR had many talks with John Muir. I believe you meant Teddy. Great points though!
You are correct. The cold weather is affecting my brain. That’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it.
The second largest number of acres designated as national monument land by any US president was George Bush – 218.8 million acres. Obama was number one with 553.5. Jimmy Carter 56 million at number three, with all the others barley moving the needle. I have heard stories that this is the first “modern” president to decrease a NM. That isn’t true unless we don’t consider Woodrow Wilson of President Kennedy to not be part of the modern era. Wilson cut the Olympic Penisnusla NM in Washington state in half.
Don’t think doing this is a good idea but the facts about these things are not being reported correctly.
The problem is that, while this has been done before the Antiquities Act does not say whether a president can undo what prior presidents have designated. It only authorizes designation. There is the argument that only Congress can undo such designation. The Supreme Court has never weighed in on it. Apparently, the prior de-designations were not challenged.
Doesn’t really make sense to compare acreage over the last century. One could only guess how many more acres TR would have protected if he had all 50 states to work with – especially Alaska, which only became a territory after his presidency.